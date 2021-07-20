“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid,” (John 14:27).
Hugh Hamilton Hall Jr., 88, of Unicoi ,Tn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday July 7, 2021.
He was born on July 21, 1932 and was the son of the late Hugh H. Hall and Marie (Cobb) Hall Hughes.
He served his country as a U.S. Marine in Korea and resided in Avery County, North Carolina for many years. He never met a stranger and showed love and compassion to those that he met. He continued to serve others in the community and church with unwavering faith as he has done for so many years, even up until his death.
He is survived by his two sons, Hugh H. Hall III and wife Ida (Yoder) Hall and Jonathan Hall; two daughters, Robin Hall Simmons and Ellen Hall Rochelle and husband Will Rochelle; four grandchildren, Heath Hall and wife Carrie (McGuire) Hall, William Rochelle, Lily Rochelle and Dawson Hall; and two great grandchildren, Hudson Hall and Holden Hall.
A private burial was held at the VA cemetery on July 13, 2021. Military Honors were provided by the VFW Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hall family.