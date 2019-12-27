Howard Worth Hartley Jr., age 60, of Newland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 9, 1959, in Avery County to the late Mildred B. and Howard “Buster” Hartley Sr.
Howard was a loving father. He enjoyed working in his auto shop. In his free time he loved to ride his Harley Davidson. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Those he left to cherish his memory are one Son: Buster Hartley of Newland; one Daughter: Kelsey Hartley of Boone; one Sister: Cindi Mascibroda and her husband Dan of Philadelphia, Pa.; and numerous friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To receive updated information about services, contact Buster Hartley at (828) 897-1916.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hartley family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Howard and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
