Howard Ray Smith, age 88, of Pineola, NC passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1932, in Avery County, NC, a son of Todd Smith and Mable Blalock Smith.
Ray was a hard worker who enjoyed his job. He was a successful owner operator of Ray Smith Construction and Ray Smith Paving for many years. He was a 50-year Mason of Linville Masonic Lodge #489, was also a member of The Association of General Contractors for several years.
Ray was an lifelong member and Elder of Pineola Presbyterian Church. Ray will be missed greatly by his family and this community.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Oleda Franklin Smith; Sisters: Linda Ollis, Mildred Presnell, Hildred Smith, Mary Higgins, Margaret Smith, and Tonia Smith; Brothers: Knox Smith, Jack Smith, John Smith, Jerome Smith and Bruce Smith.
Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Mary and husband William Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC; Son: Damon and wife Sabrina Smith of Linville, NC; Grandchildren: Todd Clark, Kevin and wife Miranda Clark, April Clark, Ivy Smith, Cameron Smith, Step Grandson: Nick Ward; Great Grandchildren; Dustin Clark, Wyatt Clark, and Addison Clark; Great Great Grandchildren: Bryson Clark, Nicole Clark and Decland Clark; Brother: Kenneth Smith of Charlotte, NC; Sister: Nina McBride of Mocksville, NC.
Services for Howard Ray Smith will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from the Pineola Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Keith Freeman officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon on Tuesday at Pineola Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be in the Pineola Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pineola Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 550, Pineola, NC 28622
The family would like to extend a special thanks to MediHome Hospice and Linville Central Rescue Squad
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Smith family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Ray and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
