Howard Donald Horney Jr., age 78, of Banner Elk, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born on May 21, 1941, in Avery County to the late Olive Ward and Howard Donald Horney Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Margaret Horney; one Brother: Bobby Horney; and one Son: Eric Horney.
Howard was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of the Elk Valley Baptist Church. Howard loved traveling to Arizona when he could. He was a very creative man that enjoyed working with his hands.
Those he left to cherish his memory are two Daughters: Pam Williams and husband Jimmy of Taylorsville, and Lysa Triantafillou and husband Jim of New Hill; two Grandsons: Ben Williams of Asheville and Anthony Triantafillou of New Hill; two Brothers: Gary Horney and wife April and Roscoe Horney and Lucille Carpenter both of Banner Elk; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Elk Valley Baptist Church in Elk Park.
Interment will be at the church cemetery immediately after the service.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Horney family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Howard and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.