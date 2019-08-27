Howard Dolan was born Jan. 25, 1938, in Holley, NY. Howard went to be with our Lord at Watauga Medical Center on Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019.
Howard was raised on a big farm in Holley, NY, where he helped his father and mother run the farm. He helped his father in construction.
Howard was a professional carpenter by trade and owned his own business. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a gentle, happy man who loved most people that he met. Howard enjoyed car racing and attending races with his son.
He was preceded in death by his Parents: Clark and Lillian Dolan, and a Brother: Chuck Dolan.
Howard is survived by his Wife of 19 years: Nancy Blalock Dolan. He also has a Daughter: Teri Wilhowski and husband Bill from Buffalo, NY, and one Son: Tim Dolan from Barberton Ohio. He had one Step-son: Bobby Blalock and wife Debbie from Montezuma, NC and their children.
For the past 19 years Howard made his home with his wife Nancy in Montezuma, NC and traveling to Umatilla, Fla., where they spent their winter months.
As a Christian, the last 19 years Howard attended Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma, with his wife Nancy. He loved country music and playing solitaire.
A celebration of life service will be held at Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma at 2 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. Reverend Jamie Johnson will be officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aaron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 266, Montezuma, NC 28653
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Dolan family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Howard and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.