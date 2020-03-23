Hilma Burleson Daniels, age 92, of the Hughes Community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A native of Erwin, Tenn., but lived most of her life in Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Doc and Della Griffith Burleson and wife of the late Nat Daniels. She was also preceded in death by an infant Son; a Grandson: Steven Lynn Daniels; Sisters: Edlois McCrary and Nell Carter; and Brothers: Richard and Joe Burleson. Hilma was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed collecting dolls. She worked at Crossnore Hospital for 16 years and loved helping Dr. E.H. Smith and Aldie Johnson, R.N. deliver babies. Hilma also worked at Broughton Hospital for a number of years.
Surviving is her Sons: Richard Daniels and wife, Elwanda, Sam H. Daniels and Tommy Daniels and wife, Jean, all of Newland; Grandchildren: Chris Daniels, Shelly Luckadoo (Tony), Brian Daniels (Lora), Kenny Harrison Daniels, Jeffery Daniels (Dawn) and Jason Daniels (Deanna); 15 great-grandchildren; Brother: Rodney Burleson and wife, Norma, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and dear Friend: "Kat" Shell of Shell Creek, Tenn. Several nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive.
Private family services were held on Saturday, March 21, and burial followed in the Harrison Daniels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victory Missionary Baptist Church at PO Box 1146, Newland, NC 28657. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.