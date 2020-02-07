Hildred Crowe Clark, 100, of Newland, NC passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Born on August 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Jeff and Hettie Crowe.
Hildred is survived by her Daughter: Sandra Horney and husband, Victor; Son: Sam Clark and wife, Judy; Granddaughters: Wendy Jones and husband, John, Kim Gibson and husband, Chuck; Grandsons: Tim Whittington and wife, Tina, Sean Christensen, Eddie Whittington and wife, Laura; Brother: Ed Crowe; and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Hildred is preceded in death by her Husband: Edgar Odell Clark; Grandson: Randy Whittington; Brothers: Harold Crowe, Wally Crowe, Bruce Crowe; Sister: Mildred Wright; Great-granddaughter, Dana Dorsey.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC, with the Rev. Phil Murdock officiating.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.sossomanfh.com.
