Hettie Lois Gibson, age 94, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
She was born on March 21, 1925 in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Ford Banner and the late Lettie Banner.
Hettie retired from the Hamblen County Public Schools, where she worked as a School Secretary. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Morristown, Tenn., but has most recently attended the Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport, Tenn. She served her church as the Women's Sunday School teacher for many years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and decorating her home. Southern Gospel music was among her favorites, especially the Crabb Family and the Gaithers.
In addition to her Parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Ralph A. Gibson; and Brother: Floyd Malone Banner.
Hettie leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Ed (Delene) Gibson of Newland, NC, Son: Greg Gibson of Wilmington, NC; Granddaughter: Ashley (Fred) Dunn of Wilmington, NC; Granddaughter: Lauren (Adam) Eberhart of Charlotte, NC; Grandson: Grant (Sarah) Gibson of Newland, NC; Grandson: Greg Gibson of Newland, NC; Great-Grandson: Burr Dunn; Great-Granddaughter: Ella Grace Eberhart; Sister: Billie Church of Newland, NC; Brother: Ford (Mary) Banner, Jr. of Lincolnton, NC; Brother: David (Barbara) Banner of Newland, NC.
Services for Hettie Lois Gibson will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Pastor Donnie Ford officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home.
Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, in the Gibson Cemetery in Watauga, Tenn. Those wishing to go in procession should gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The family would like to send their sincere thanks to the staff of Cornerstone Nursing Center in Johnson City for the many years of loving care they showed to Hettie.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gibson family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Hettie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
