Born in Newland, NC on August 13, 1932, son of the late Herbert Buchanan and Edna Belle Pritchard Buchanan, Herb passed away peacefully at his daughter’s house in Williamston, SC on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 88.
Herb is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Peggy Ann Daniels Buchanan, and his three children and their spouses, Dr. Dale and Catherine Loftin Buchanan of Charlotte, NC, Pamela and James Young of Williamston, SC, and Cheryl and Steve Gaines of Easley, SC. His six grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Angela Young, Dr. Bailey Young, Alex and Amanda Buchanan, Herbert Andrew and Amy Gaines, Willson Buchanan, and Abigail Gaines have wonderful memories and will continue the legacy of their “Papa” for their lives and into future generations.
He is preceded in death by his six brothers and sisters, Alec Buchanan, Floyd Buchanan, Joe Hugh Buchanan, Margaret Johnson, Ella Parsons Hall, and Charles Buchanan.
Herb, or Red as he was sometimes called, was raised in the mountains of Avery County North Carolina with his lineage tracing back at least seven generations to the early 1700’s in those mountains and before that to Ireland and Scotland. He tended cabbage patches and dug and sold shrubbery as a young man until he moved to Charlotte for greater opportunities in his early twenties with his new wife, Peggy, who he married October 16, 1954. He worked for G&H Transit Company for the next decade and a half in Charlotte and Greenville, SC. In the early 1970’s, he took the bold step of starting what turned out to be a very successful landscape contracting and garden center business in Greenville, White Horse Road Nursery and Garden Center, which he ran until his semi-retirement.
Although he never had a significant formal education, he encouraged and prodded his children and grandchildren to achieve their goals through education, the result of which has produced successful professional and business offspring in all of his children and grandchildren. Every one of his grandchildren has earned at least a bachelor’s degree, something unimaginable to his generation coming from the rural North Carolina mountains. This is perhaps his proudest legacy.
Even in the face of gradually deteriorating health from congestive heart failure and diabetes, Herb stayed active up until the last couple of months of his life. He was constantly looking for fields of shrubbery to buy and sell. Peggy and he would travel to fruit orchards and gather apples, peaches, berries, and grapes for gifts to friends and family. He could always find someone who would let him gather pecans from their trees.
He was most of all, a faithful husband, a good father and grandfather, a generous soul, and a friend to almost everyone he ever met. He trusted in God and was a life-long optimist. He always led by example, and we, his family, will dearly miss him.
Thanks to all who helped care for him in his last days, especially AnMed Health in Anderson, SC, Carolinas ContinueCare Hospital in Charlotte, Interim HealthCare Hospice, and for the last several years, his and his wife’s aid, Gwen Campbell. Gray Mortuary of Pelzer is providing end of life services. A funeral ceremony will be conducted with a reception and a celebration of his life to follow on Saturday, October 17 at 1:00 PM in Newland at Appalachian View Event Venue.