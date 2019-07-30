Helen Marie Frady Hughes, age 58, of Marion, passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, July 29, 2019, at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville. The daughter of the late Carl Frady and Marie Connor Frady, she was born on Jan. 12, 1961.
Helen, who had a love for NASCAR, had a special love for Wheel of Fortune and playing Candy Crush. Most of all she loved her family. She was a loving wife and soulmate to her husband Timothy, a wonderful mother, and an exceptional grandmother. One of her greatest joys in life was looking after and spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Helen will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her beloved Husband of 38 years: Timothy Hughes; three Children: Heather Johnson (Josh), Adam Lee Hughes (Sam McBride), and April Crummie (Rhett); six Grandchildren: Chris, Tyler, Ivee, Raigan, Maddie, and Harper. She also leaves behind four Sisters, two Brothers, and a special Friend and neighbor: Jennifer Plant.
A funeral service to celebrate Helen’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Rev. Brandon Smith and Mr. Dennis Hensley officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Hughes Family Cemetery in Newland.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted and appreciated.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hughes family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, click to www.beamfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.