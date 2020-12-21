Helen Jones Benfield left her earthly home on December 19, 2020 to join our Heavenly Father, her sweet husband Doyle, many family members and friends that have proceeded her in death.
Helen was born on May 14, 1939 to Howard and Amanda Buchanan Jones. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Margaret Linder.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Don Benfield (Kathy) Joyce Shoupe (Richard), Steve Benfield (Pam), Jackie Stogner (Darryl); six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; her siblings, DJ Jones (Brenda), Carolyn Gibby (Floyd), Bo Jones, Kathy Buchanan, Danny Jones, and Roger Jones.
Helen was a member of Crab Orchard Freewill Baptist Church. She loved her church family and her pastor Kagan Young. As her health declined, she enjoyed attending her community church, Big Meadows Baptist She was very appreciative of their pastor Keith Russell and the church family for the many acts of kindness.
She worked at Glen Raven Mills for several years. After obtaining her CNA license, she worked as an in-home aid and in nursing homes. She treated her patients as they were family and she enjoyed caring for them.
She enjoyed working in her flowers and shopping at thrift stores. When her health allowed, she was ready to go to the ocean or to Pigeon Forge as soon as she could pack a bag.
A graveside memorial service is planned for a later date. Her ashes will be buried beside Doyle in the Pyatte Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Helen’s honor to Crab Orchard Freewill Baptist Church at 143 Mountain View Rd. Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or Big Meadows Baptist Church at 345 Rodgers Ridge Rd. Newland, NC 28657
