Hassie Mae Burgin, age 72, of Morganton passed away on June 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 14, 1947, in Avery County to the late Hale and Edna Daniels Benfield. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one Brother: Bud Benfield.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving Husband: Kenneth of the home; one Daughter: Melissa Clark of Hickory; one Step-daughter: Donna Scronce of Morganton; and four Brothers: Hue, Harve, Sam and Herman Benfield.
Hassie was a member of Poarchs Methodist Chapel. She loved to garden and cook. Hassie also loved to go trout fishing and camping.
Funeral services for Hassie May Burgin will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Pastor Wally Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Daniels Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net.
The care of Hassie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
