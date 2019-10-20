Harry Bobby “Bob” Freeman, age 74, of Newland, NC passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1945, in Marion, NC, to the late Earl and Helen Freeman.
In addition to his parents, Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, one Son: Kevin Freeman and daughter-in-law Tonya Moore of Sugar Grove; one Sister: Mary Smith and husband James of Spruce Pine, NC; two Brothers: Jerry Freeman of SC and Bo Freeman of Marion, NC; and two loving Grandchildren: Henry and Hazel Freeman of Sugar Grove, NC. Bob also leaves behind numerous friends, a beloved ‘64 El-Camino, a dog named Chase, and many wonderful memories.
Bob was a loving and caring father and Pop Pop who greatly enjoyed spending time with family. A mechanic by trade, he loved working on and racing cars his whole life. In his later years, his interest moved more toward couches and televisions. He will be missed tremendously.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Freeman family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
