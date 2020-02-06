Harley Gordon Jones, age 75, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.
He was born on May 22, 1944, in Banner Elk, NC, a son of the late Judd Stewart Jones and Vena McGuire Jones.
He was preceded in death by his Father; and two Brothers: Lane S. Jones, Alfred C. Jones.
Harley was a member of Belview Baptist Church. He loved all kinds of music and could play any instrument with strings. He could also play the piano. He enjoyed listening to Gospel and Country music.
Harley leaves behind to cherish his memory his Mother: Vena McGuire Jones; Brother: Edward (Diane) Jones of Aiken, SC; Brother: Dickie (Carolyn) Jones of Newland, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Harley Gordon Jones will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Ricker and Pastor Tommy Craver officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11a.m. up until the service hour at noon on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
A Private burial will be held at Fall Creek Cemetery on Old Beech Mountain Rd.
Pallbearers will be Barry Jones, Jamie Jones, Jon Holdren, Logan Johnson, Landon Johnson and Danny Page.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jones family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Harley and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
