Haley Jordan Calhoun, 15, of Newland, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in Erwin, TN.
She was born on November 8, 2005 in Watauga County to Mike and Suzanne (Carpenter) Calhoun. Those preceding her in death are her grandparents, Dick and Margaret Calhoun; step grandfather, Bill Wheeler; and great grandparents, Shorty and Blackie Carpenter and Etta and Allen Piercy.
Haley was very artistic. She enjoyed art, music and painting. Haley loved spending time with her family especially her brothers. She loved school and being around her friends.
Haley is survived by her loving parents, Mike and Suzanne Calhoun of the home; brothers, Ethan Calhoun, Jonathan (Sarah) Calhoun, Nathan (Marrisa) Calhoun; nephew, Jace Calhoun; nieces, Rosie, Aspen and Chloee Calhoun; and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the Grandfather Chapel at Rein-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Preacher Wesley Duncan, officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., two hours prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland, NC.
Burial will take place following the service in the Big Meadows Cemetery in Pyatte.
Online condolences for the Calhoun family can be given at www.rsfh.net.
The care of Haley and her family has been entrusted to Rein-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.