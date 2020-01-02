Gretta Gail Stout, age 71, of Morganton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at CHS Blue Ridge Morganton. She was born on March 31, 1948 in Avery County, to the late Elbert and Maxine Stamey. In addition to her Parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Jimmy Stout; and two Brothers: Elbert and Frank Stamey.
Gretta was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Gretta enjoyed coloring and reading fiction novels in her spare time.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include; one Daughter: Gail Riddle and husband, Jerry, of Spruce Pine; one Son: Kenny Church of Morganton; one Sister: Evena Stamey of Ellenton, Fla.; one Brother: Nelson Stamey and wife, Ginny, of Coos Bay, Ore.; four Grandchildren; and numerous Great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stout family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Gretta and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
