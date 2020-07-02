Gracie "Faye" Ruppard, age 80, of Banner Elk passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk. She was born in Avery County on November 20, 1939, to the late James Chester and Onnie Shook Townsend. In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by her Husband: Charlie McRae Ruppard.
Faye was a faithful member of White Rock Baptist Church. She worked for the Avery County School System for 31 years in Banner Elk. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. Faye was an avid thrift shopper who also enjoyed gardening and canning. She also loved spending time at the Senior Citizens Center.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are two Sons: Frankie Ruppard and wife, Loretta, of Banner Elk, Michael Ruppard and wife, Sheila, of Banner Elk; one Brother: Junior Townsend and wife, Mary, of Piney Creek; one Sister: Betty Townsend of Banner Elk; five Grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 1 p.m. you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe's Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.
Funeral services for Faye Ruppard will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: White Rock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Loretta Ruppard at 24 Blaine Norwood Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Faye and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.