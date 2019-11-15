Grace Thursa Ward, age 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn. passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Banner Elk, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Hicks and Phronia Presnell Hicks. She was a of the Primitive Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Siblings: Art Hicks, Melvin Hicks, Henry Hicks, Gladys Ward and Columbus S. Hicks. Those left to cherish her memory include her Husband of 73 years: Aris Ward, of the home; eight Children: Charles Ward of Banner Elk, NC, Frances Taylor and husband Johnny of Newland, NC; Jerry Ward and wife Betty of Elk Park, NC; Richard Ward and wife Wanda of Elk Park, NC; Dean Ward of Elizabethton; Shirley Shook and husband Paul of Elizabethton; Harold Ward and wife Charleen of Elk Park, NC and Theresa Hicks of Elk Park, NC; 15 Grandchildren: Patrick Ward, Brian Ward, Dawn Dunlap, Becky Riddick, Dean Ward, Brent Ward, Jennifer Ward, Jeff Taylor, Kristie Ward, Chris Ward, Will Hicks, Aleshia Hicks, Tracy Ward, Ricky Ward and Beth Ward; 17 Great-grandchildren: Sarah Sturdivant, Joshua Nixon, Kelsey Robbins, Kyle Taylor, Kendra Ward, Chad Ward, Emily Ward, Dayne Hicks, Isaac Hicks, Dalton Hicks, Lalia Clawson, Peyton Ward, Brianna Ward, Emma Ward, Carrie Ward, Lauren Ward and Caleb Messer; Great-great-grandchildren: Bentlee, Annyston, Ivy, Noah and Anna Lee and two Sisters: Ida Lael of North Wilkesboro, NC and Betty Lael of Virginia.
A service to honor the life of Grace Thursa Ward will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service in Ward Cemetery in Elk Park, NC.
Pallbearers will be selected from the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by clicking to www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Ward family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.