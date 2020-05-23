Gordon Paul ‘Gordy’ Gacek, age 76, of Linville Street in Newland, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
Born on Aug. 12, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Harry J. and Helen H. Gacek.
He was a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. He retired as the field operations manager with Caban Property Management following a 20-year career. His first love was photography followed closely by trains. He was an accomplished historian with great knowledge of the history of trains. He also loved shooting black powder guns and he attended the Crossnore Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish his memories are his Daughter: Helen Kathleen Gacek of Palm Beach, Fla.; his Son: Paul Hanemann of Kansas City, Kan.; his Brother: Gregory Wayne Gacek of Newland; his Grandchildren: John David Caban, Jr., Daniel Kenneth Caban, and Daniel Hannemann; his significant other: Connie Marcus; and a host of family and friends in Chicago.
A memorial service for family and friends will be planned and announced later.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by click to www.webbfh.com, selecting Gordon Paul Gacek’s name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gacek family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.