Goldie Gragg Danner, age 98, of Linville, NC passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.
She was born on March 25, 1921, in Carey's Flat, NC, a daughter of the late Sylvester Gragg and the late Queen Coffey Gragg.
She was preceded in death by her: Parents; Husband: John Danner, Sr.; Son: Steven Danner; Son-In-Law: Adrian Evans; one Sister; and five Brothers.
Goldie was a member of Linville Evangelical Methodist Church. She was a lifelong Sunday School teacher, which she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting, gardening and spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed listening to old time Gospel music.
Goldie leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: John (Sammie) Danner, Jr. of Florence, SC; Daughter: Elaine Evans of Mooresville, NC; six Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; five Great Great Grandchildren; Sister: Mable Hartley of Newberry, SC; Brother: Cecil (Jewel) Gragg of Lenoir, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Services for Goldie Danner will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church, with Dr. Ken Harper and Rev. Burl Greer officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. up until the service hour at 2 p.m. on Monday at Linville Evangelical Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Tanglewood Cemetery.
The Danner Family would like to offer a Special Thank You to Lisa Gaddy and Eula Mae King who called and visited Goldie and talked to her daily. Also they would like to thank the nurses and staff at Life Care of Banner Elk for the care that they gave Goldie.
Memorials donations may be made to the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church or to the Linville Volunteer Fire Dept.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Danner family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Goldie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.