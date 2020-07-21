Gloria “Lori” Elaine Webb, age 57, of Minneapolis, passed away on Monday, July 13th, 2020 in Roanoke, VA.
This obituary is a courtesy of Yancey Funeral Services. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 1:11 pm
Gloria “Lori” Elaine Webb, age 57, of Minneapolis, passed away on Monday, July 13th, 2020 in Roanoke, VA.
This obituary is a courtesy of Yancey Funeral Services. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.