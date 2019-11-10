Geraldine Brewer Crawley, 77, of Morganton, NC, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was born on Jan. 6, 1942, in Roan Mountain, Tenn., to the late Finley Jerome Brewer and Emma Mae Moody Brewer. She was a longtime member of Amherst Baptist Church where she served many years in the nursery. She retired from Hanes Textile. Geraldine never met a stranger and was known for her outgoing personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Brothers: James Sidney Brewer, Finley Ray Brewer and Sonny Jerome Brewer; Sisters: Marjorie Brewer and Zelma Brewer Puett; Brothers-in-law: Tom Sluder, Gene Clark, Dean Johnson; Sisters-in-law: Lena Brewer and Norma Brewer.
She is survived by her Husband of 58 years: James Franklin Crawley of the home; Daughters: Beverly Canipe (Kevin) and Kim Long (Barry), both of Morganton; Granddaughters: Heather Canipe of Boone, Katie Canipe Ramsier (Doug) of Wilmington, NC, Kristen Canipe of Richmond, Va., and Dana Long Myers (Zach) of Morganton; Great-granddaughter: Paisley Myers; Sisters: Alma Sluder, Janvea Clark, and Nancy Johnson; Brothers: Finley Brewer, Jr., John Brewer (Kim); Sister-in-law: Joyce Brewer; Brothers-in-law: Lewis Puett and Cecil Lewis.
The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Amherst Baptist Church, with Rev. Ernie Wilson and Rev. Harold Joplin officiating. Burial followed at Burke Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Amherst Baptist Church.
