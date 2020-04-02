Gerald Pritchard, 79, of Cashew Drive, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, Pa., died Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Gloria "Sally" J. (Allen) Pritchard since Aug 12, 1963. Born in Minneapolis, NC, he was a son of the late Thomas and Ania (Ollis) Pritchard.
Gerald was owner/operator of The Pritchard Co. Interior Construction, Northampton, since 1962. He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, and attended Valley View Baptist Church, Jamesville, Bath, Pa.
Gerald served in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Peacetime. During the 1970s he served on the Welfare Board, Mansfield Township, NJ. He was the creator of the Mansfield Township Parks and Recreation Department while soliciting land donations for youth sports.
In 1990 he was selected by the American Builders Association to lead construction workers to Armenia in an effort to rebuild following an earthquake. He used this opportunity to print Armenian language Bibles and distribute them while there. He loved supporting missionaries worldwide and serving the local church. He led numerous church building committees and served on his church board. Mr. Pritchard was elected Delegate to the 2004 Republican National Convention and a longtime member and supporter of the Northampton County Republican Committee.
Survivors included his Wife; Daughters: Gloria Lee, wife of Michael A. Snover, Esq. of Bethlehem Township, Maudeania, wife of Keith R. Hornik of Palmer Township, Sandi D., wife of Peter Nush, Jr. of Downingtown; Sons: Brian K. and wife, Lisa A. Pritchard, of Blue Ridge, Ga. and Jerry L. Pritchard of Lehigh Township; Ten Grandchildren: Brian Keith, Vanessa, Ashley, Matthew, Anthony, Sally, Jagger, Winston, Alexa, and Pierce; three Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Faustina "Neen" McGuire of Dearborn, Mich., Martina, wife of John Jackson, Lueretta "Ret" Shook, and Phyllis Carver, all of Spruce Pine, NC; Uncle: Jeffrey "Hill" H. Hilldred of Elizabethton, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews survive. He was predeceased by a Brother: Boston "Boss" Pritchard.
Services are currently at the convenience of the family. Future public memorial services are to be announced.
Interment will take place at Pritchard Cemetery on Curtis Creek in Avery County, NC. Schisler Funeral Home is serving the family. For online condolences, click to www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions may be made to Teen Challenge, 33 Teen Challenge Road, Rehrersburg, Pa. 19550.
