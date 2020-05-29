Georgia Gilliam, age 88, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
She was born on July 19, 1931, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Hessie McGuire Parlier.
She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church but had attended Valley Haven Baptist Church in Banner Elk. She worked for many years as a cook for the Beech Tree Inn and for the Country Kitchen. She was a sweet and gentle woman, who loved to cook for her family and taking care of her family, especially keeping them "in line."
She was preceded in death by her Husband: Isaac J. (Junior) Gilliam; Mother: Hessie Parlier; Step Father: Thurman Parlier; two Brothers: Sammy James Parlier, J. D. Parlier; Sister: Alma Shell.
Georgia leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter: Sheila (Mike) Ruppard of Banner Elk, NC; Son: Steve (Robin) Gilliam of Banner Elk, NC, Six Grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; Sister: Jane Lynch of Pensacola, Fla.
Due to continued health concerns, the family will be having a drive-thru visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. A private family service will follow in the funeral home chapel. As guests arrive at 1 p.m. you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe's Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Suzanne Barber, Vikki Hall, and Sandy Waycaster for the loving care they gave to Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gilliam family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Georgia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
