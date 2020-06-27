George Washington Guy, Sr., age 93, of Statesville passed away June 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Avery County, NC the son of late James Guy and Rhona Mitchell Guy.
George was a member of Gloryland Baptist Church and served as an usher, he was a man of deep faith and a love for the Lord. He proudly served his country honorably in the United States Army. George never met a stranger and went out of his way to help others.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved Wife of 67 years: Lula Rice Guy of the home; Son: George Guy Jr and wife Donna; Granddaughter: Adrienne Daniels; devoted Niece (daughter): Sherry Foster and husband, Danny Foster; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mr. Guy Sr. will lie in state from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.
The family would like to thank Jack and Kathy Harris for their devoted care of the family and George during his illness.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gloryland Baptist Church or Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care.
Please share condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.
