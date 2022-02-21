George M. Litchfield, 58, of Valle Crucis, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Betty Litchfield; several older brothers all of Florida; and his beloved dog, Kane.
George is survived by his son, Chris Litchfield of Florida; best friends, Lisa Griffin and Thresher of Valle Crucis; and sisters, Martha Bennett of Florida and Kathy Deibler of North Carolina.
George spent his career in the ski industry making the North Carolina snow skiable for us all, and the New York snow smoother for the locals. During the remaining part of the year, George was known for his handyman and electrical prowess, and spent many summers captaining fishing excursions in Florida. He knew how to catch, prepare, and cook a mean grouper. George passionately loved dogs throughout his lifetime, and would never miss an opportunity to take his beloved best friend, Kane, out on the boat for a lake day. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer at the lake.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Litchfield family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of George and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.