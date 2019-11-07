George Lawrence Fisher, Jr., 82, of Rock Hill, SC, formerly of Linville passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Fisher was born on Aug. 13, 1937, in New Hope, Ala. to the late George L. Fisher, Sr. and Berniece Hair Fisher. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was Quality Control Inspector in the Textile industry. He was a member of Newland First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his Wife: Barbara Hatfield Fisher.
Survivors include his Children: George L. Fisher III and wife Primrose of Augusta, Ga., and Cynthia Fisher Ellis and husband Tim of Rock Hill, SC; his Grandchildren: Mary Primrose Fisher, George L. Fisher, IV, Anne Brennen Fisher, Garrett Lee Young, Callie Elizabeth Young, Samantha Robin Ellis and Loranna Joyce Ellis; a Sister-in-law: Katherine Hatfield Liveakos; a Nephew: Mack Liveakos and wife Andrea and a Niece: Suzanna Brent and husband Les.
A Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Newland First Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Bill Jones officiating.
