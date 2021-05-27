George Browning Didier, 79, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden heart attack on May 10, 2021, at his home in Banner Elk, N.C.
George was born on January 1, 1942, in Royal Oak, MI, to Cecil and Gladys Didier. While in high school, he especially enjoyed playing baseball, winning the team MVP award, and played cornet in the band. He earned B.S.E. and M.S.E. degrees in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan. While in college, he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, where he was elected President, and was a member of the UM Marching Band.
After graduating, he had a successful career in healthcare management and consulting at various locations throughout the eastern United States.
George fell in love with the mountains after spending a summer in the Tetons while in college, returning there many times. He attained his goal of moving to the mountains upon his early retirement, building a “dream home” near Hendersonville, NC, and finally ending up on the ridge of Sugar Mountain.
The last ten years of his life George dedicated himself to the Joy in Unity Foundation and its mission to provide education scholarships to Mayan youth in Guatemala. As founder and administrator of the Foundation, George made numerous trips to visit the Guatemalan villages and was always eager to share his passion with others.
George is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, sister Ethel (John) Miller, brother Gordon (Elaine) Didier, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Howard Didier, and another daughter.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the columbarium at the church. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Joy in Unity Foundation P.O. Box 3286, Boone, NC 28607, or the Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd, Boone, NC 28607.
