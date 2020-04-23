Gail June Burleson, age 79, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence. Gail was born in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late Hobert W. and Oline Anne McKinney Pritchard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Senator Robert “Bob” Burleson; a Son: Todd Burleson; and a Brother-in-law: Bobby Jack Tipton.
Gail, along with her husband, was the founder and former owner of Bob’s Dairyland and O’Delly’s Restaurants. She retired as the managing broker at Stout Real Estate. Gail was a member of Magill Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a Sunday School teacher, elder and youth mentor. She was a member of the Tennessee and National Association of Realtors and of the Tennessee and National Restaurant Association.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memories include three Children: Victor Burleson and wife, Nicole, of Charleston, SC, Julian Burleson of Roan Mountain, Scarlett Anderson and husband, Rik, of Roan Mountain; a Sister: Carolyn “Cat” Tipton of Roan Mountain; two Brothers: Roderich Pritchard and wife, Lisa, of Atlanta, Ga., and Terrance Pritchard of Elk Park, NC; nine Grandchildren: Emmi Neslage and husband, Scott, of Charleston, SC, Megyn Jefferson and husband, Sam, of Savannah, Ga., Sophi Wells and husband, Tony, of Charleston, SC, Hobie Burleson of Charleston, SC, Baylor Anderson of Johnson City, Alden Anderson of Johnson City, Cayden Anderson of Roan Mountain, Tiffany Pătroiu and husband, Simon, of Sevierville and Anthony Robertson of Sevierville; nine Great-grandchildren; and a Daughter-in-law: Donna Burleson, of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
It was Gail’s wishes to be cremated. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Magill Presbyterian Church (designated for land fund or prayer garden fund), 296 TN 143, Roan Mountain, TN 37687.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Burleson and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home of Roan Mountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.