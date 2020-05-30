Patricia "Gail" Edwards, age 65, of Newland passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. She was born on Aug. 12, 1954, in Avery County to the late Louise Davis Church Holden and Herman Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Step-father: Charles Holden; Grandparents; Great-grandparents; and her Brother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her Husband: Doug Edwards of the home; Daughter: Rebecca Weedman and fiancé Michael Hemmings of Drexel; Son: Benjamin Edwards and girlfriend, Heather Lewis, of Newland; five Grandchildren: Lea Bodford and husband Bryan, Sophia Edwards, Kyleigh Edwards, Ryleigh Edwards, and Stetson Edwards; two Brothers; one Sister; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gail loved spending quality time with her babies. She enjoyed fishing and cooking in her spare time. Gail also loved working in her flower shop and arranging flowers for her many dear friends and customers.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Pastor Frank Osborne officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Edwards family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Patricia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
