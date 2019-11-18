Fred Cook, age 58, of Green Park Lane in Spruce Pine, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his home.
Born on Sept. 14, 1961, in Yancey County, he was the son of the late Fred William Cook, Sr. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his Step-father: Dean Hollifield and his Step-mother: Jane Cook.
Fred loved his wife and children and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and riding his four-wheeler.
Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Jackie Cook of the home; his Daughter: Brandy Cook of Hudson, NC; his Son: David Cook of Spruce Pine; his Mother: Virginia Hollifield of Spruce Pine; his Sisters: Audrey Styles of Spruce Pine and Goldie Hughes and husband, Neil of Spruce Pine; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Fred Cook was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home, with T.J. Ballard and Rev. Ken Anderson officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends took place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Webb Funeral Home. Interment was held in the Cook Family Cemetery on Deer Park Road in Spruce Pine.
The family would like to say ‘Thank You’ to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Asheville Cardiology and the Cardiac Care Unit of Mission Hospital for their wonderful care of Fred during his illness.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Fred Cook’s name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Cook family.
