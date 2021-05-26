Mr. Francis Edwin “Ed” Cooper, 89, of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.
He was a native of Roaring Gap and the son of the late Mason R. and Edna Abbiati Cooper.
He graduated from Mineral Springs High School in Winston-Salem, and attended Lees-McRae College and Guilford College. A Korean War veteran, he was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force serving as a Weather Observer.
Ed worked as a draftsman with the Bahnson Company in Winston-Salem for many years before retiring to Banner Elk.
He was a faithful member of Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Rominger Cooper, and a granddaughter, Abigail Cooper.
He is survived by one son, Michael Cooper and wife Beth of Suffolk, Virginia; one daughter, Lisa Cockman and husband Jim of Winston-Salem; and four grandchildren, Bobby Cooper and wife Allison of Rustburg, VA, Jeffrey Cooper and Juliana Cooper both of Suffolk, VA, and Megan C. Burnett and husband Joey of Hendersonville, NC.
Graveside services for Francis Edwin “Ed” Cooper were conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Matney-Liberty Community Cemetery with the Rev. Tee Gatewood officiating.
Memorials may be made to Life Care Center of Banner Elk, 185 Norwood Hollow Road, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604 and/or Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church, 6619 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604.
Online condolences may be shared with the Cooper family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cooper family.