Frances Alice Trivett Daniels, 93, of Plumtree, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28th, 2020 at the home of Travis and Sheena Haas in Hudson.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Edgar Allen and Myra McGuire Trivett and was the wife of the late Claude Daniels, who passed away in 1984. She was also preceded in death by her son, Pat Benfield and sisters: Thelma Benfield, Ella Vance, Neil Maynor and Edna Ollis and brothers: Eldridge and Roger Trivett. Frances was a member of Yellow Mountain Baptist Church. She loved her family. Her only concern leaving this world was that her children knew how much she loved them.
Surviving is her son, David Daniels and wife, Darlene, of Spruce Pine and daughter, Sherry Young of Hudson; grandchildren: Randy Daniels and wife, Heather Daniels, Sandy Daniels, Denisa Conley, Johnnie Daniels and wife, Shirley, David "Pudge" Daniels, Jr. (Jenny), Angie Stamey and husband, Luther, Michael Benfield, Gina Dellinger and Sheena Haas and husband, Travis; great-grandchildren: Darian Daniels, Emma Daniels, Whitney Harding, Jacob Brown, Cassandra Daniels , Martisha Hinojosa, Gage Daniels, Dawson Conley, Caden Conley, Paige Daniels, Hailey McKinney, Gracey Benfield, Megan Hicks, Hunter Dellinger, Luke Dellinger, Courtney Boone, Drew Boone and Emma Haas; great, great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Elaina, Harper, Paylin, and Tripp. Several other nieces, nephews and extended family also survive. Special friends including: Roberta and Kenny Stafford.
Recieving of family and friends will be Wednesday September 30th at Yellow Mountain Baptist Church from 1:00 until 3:00 pm. Funeral and graveside services will follow, both will be at held at the church. Rev. John Robbins will officiate the service and grandson, Travis Haas, will speak. Private burial will be in the Daniels Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Gage Daniels, Hunter Dellinger, Drew Boone, Jacob Brown, Dawson Conley and Luke Dellinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Trivette and Bill Trivette of Plum Tree.
Memorial donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Pallative Care Center at 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.