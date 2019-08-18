Floyd Ray Bare, age 76, of Newland, NC passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 14, 1943, in Elk Park, NC, a son of the late Ted Bare and the late Loy Eller Bare.
Ray spent most of his life doing what he loved best, coaching little league football and baseball. He had a passion for working with kids who loved the game as much as he did. Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time outdoors and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Sister: Christine Jones; brother: Clyde Bare and Father in Law: Cephus McKinney.
Floyd leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife and love of his life of 57 years: Willa McKinney Bare of the home; Son: Teddy (Kathy) Bare of Frank, NC; Son: Scotty Bare of Newland, NC; Daughter: Karen (Eric) Clark of Newland, NC; Grandchildren: CJ Walker of the home, Dereka (John) Dunn of Jonesborough, Tenn., Ashley (Brandon) Campbell of Roan Mountain, Tenn., and Alexandria Bare of Frank, NC; Great Granddaughters: Rylee Walker of Newland, NC; Kylee Dunn of Jonesborough, Tenn.; Brothe: Jeff Bare of Newland, NC; Sisters: Francis Bostain of Cherokee, NC, Judy Arrowood of Newland, NC; Diane Harmon of Newland, NC, Gail Harmon of Valle Crucis, NC, Sandy Ollis of Morganton, NC, Libby Cook of Drexel, NC; Mother-in-Law: Mable McKinney of Newland, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial was held at Eric Clark Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bare family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Floyd and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
