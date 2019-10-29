Mrs. Florence Parlier Cook, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home in Winston-Salem.
She was born Nov. 7, 1929, in beautiful Beech Mountain, NC. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Joseph and Sarah Parlier; six Brothers: Cluster, Finley, Spurgeon, Elliott, Sanford and twin Lawrence, and a Sister: Irene. Mrs. Cook was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church and loved her family. She and Bill raised their children in church teaching them to trust Jesus for all things. Everyone was blessed by knowing her. Through the years, she became Mom to many that had lost their mother. She will be missed. The family wants to thank Dr. Stephen Hux and his staff at Arcadia Family Practice for 30 years of attentive and genuine care.
Surviving are her Husband of 70 years: Bill Cook; her Children: Larry Cook (Wanda), Kathy Chapman (Donnie), Connie Miller (Gordon), Karen Lanier (Phil) and Pam McDowell; her Grandchildren: Barry, Dawn, Teressa, Matthew, Wendy, Nick, Brad, Amy, Sarah and Grace; 14 Great grandchildren; two Sisters: Cozie and Lue. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Pastor Mark Reed and Gordon Miller officiating. The family received friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. A private family graveside service was held at Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry at Rosemont Baptist Church, 415 West Clemmonsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.