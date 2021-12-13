Our beloved mother, Faynita Teaster Johnson, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 12th from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Faynita was born in Crossnore, NC on August 16, 1934, to the late Clyde and Hope Burleson Teaster. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Brooks Johnson, and her sisters, Nancy Joan Teaster and Carolyn Burleson Canupp.
She is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Don) Griner, Sheree (John) Kayden, Jerry (Kimberly) Johnson; and stepdaughter, Helen (Debbie) Slater. Also mourning her loss are her grandchildren, Krista Singleton, Matt Rice (Melissa Morris), Lacey (Lawrence) Harris, Allison (Michael) McAllister, Tory (Amanda) Johnson, Brian (Angelique) Kayden, and Seth (Jamie) Johnson. She leaves behind great grandchildren, Kyla, Braden, Aaliyah, Paxton, Brooks, Cameron, Calvin and Lance.
The family thanks Lois Thompson, Moore County Hospice, and the Fox Hollow memory care staff for their loving care of our mom.
Faynita will forever be remembered for her love of family, music, and people. She was an amazing, creative person, full of energy, and excited about each new day.
She will be interred in Minneapolis, NC. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines and Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC.
Please pray for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.