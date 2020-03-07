Evelyn Hodges Davis, age 73, of Asheville, NC passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC.
She was born on June 17, 1946, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of Murphy Haze Hodges and Clarice Oaks Hodges.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her Sister: Darlene Susan Henson.
Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory her Sons: Michael Hutcheson of Crossnore, Christopher Hutcheson of Crossnore, Josh Hutcheson of Asheville; Grandchildren: Tyler Hutcheson of Spruce Pine, NC, Caleb Hutcheson of Asheville, Adrian Boone of Burnsville, NC; Great Grandchildren: Easton, Ava, Blair and Ivy.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Davis family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Evelyn and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.