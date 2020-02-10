Eunice Nellie McCoury

Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.