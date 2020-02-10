Eunice Nellie McCoury, age 94, of Senia, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Brooks- Howell Home in Asheville, NC. She was born on June 1, 1925, in Avery County, to the late Minnie “Jo” and Zelzah McCoury.
Eunice taught elementary school for more than 30 years for the Avery County School System. She enjoyed playing the piano and served as pianist at several churches. Eunice was a dedicated Christian and loved eating out with her friends.
Eunice is survived by numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McCoury family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Eunice and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
