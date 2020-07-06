Mrs. Eula Franklin Harrison, age 85, of the Jonas Ridge community, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her Parents: Gromer and Roxie Clark Franklin; and Brothers: Lee, William, and Ray Franklin.
Eula had retired from Baxter Lab as a quality control specialist. She was a longtime member of Jonas Ridge Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She will be in his presence for eternity.
She is survived by her Husband: Danny Harrison; Son: Edward (Heide Sherwood); Granddaughter: Kristin Harrison; Sisters: Cheryl Carver and Ruby Swint; Brothers: Omer, Bob, Harold and Jack Franklin.
Eula’s family expresses a special thank you to the Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Sharon Banner and Dr. Barker.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 7, at Beam Funeral Home Chapel, 2170 Rutherford Rd., Marion, NC 28752. Pastor Dave Ray will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jonas Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
