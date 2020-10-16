Eugene McCloud, 70, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 10, 1950 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Jack Cecil McCloud.
Eugene was the Owner and Operator of McCloud Construction with his father, Jack, and his brother, Jerry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to play Rook and be in the outdoors, especially hunting.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wayne McCloud; grandson, Brad Jones; and a nephew, Brad McCloud.
Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Shelia McCloud of Newland, NC; daughter, Melanie Ann Buck of Roan Mountain, TN; daughter, Eugenia (Chris) Callahan of Bakersville, NC; son, Casey McCloud of Newland, NC; son, Cory McCloud of Gastonia, NC; sister, Pat (Joel) Hoffer; grandchildren, Angie, Brooke, Austin, Carley and Cory; and great grandchildren, Corbin, Dawson and Waylon.
The family received friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.
Private graveside services will follow the visitation.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Heather Parker McCloud and to the family for the loving care of Eugene.