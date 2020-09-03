Eugene "Gene" Johnson, 84, of the Hughes Community, passed away on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late James and Cora Franklin Johnson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Aldridge and siblings, Cecil Johnson, Gaither Johnson, Ann Aldridge Hill, Nettie Lou Hyder, Regina Forbes and Ivalee Jones Garland. Gene enjoyed his guns, hunting and cattle farming.
Surviving is his loving wife, Jody Kapelanczyk Johnson; daughter, Marian Anderson of Pensacola, FL; granddaughter, Kerrie Anderson; grandson, Shawn Cook; four great-grandchildren; Ron Warden, whom he loved like a son; and a sister, Colleen Pittman. Several nieces, nephews and other extended family also survive.
No services are planned.
To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.