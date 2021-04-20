The Leasure family mourns the loss of Buddy, who passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021.
Buddy was born in Petersburg, Virginia on August 11, 1939, the only child of Eula Juanita (née Burnett) Leasure and Eugene Edward Leasure, Sr.
Buddy began the pursuit of many of his lifelong passions during his childhood — he became an accomplished dancer, an enthusiastic athlete, and an exceptional scholar. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1957, and then attended his beloved University of Virginia, receiving both his Undergraduate (1960) and Master’s Degrees (1963) in Electrical Engineering. After serving in the US Army for 4 years, he worked for ATT Bell Laboratories throughout his professional life, retiring after a long career of exceptional service.
Buddy’s priority in life was his family and he was never happier than when all were gathered together in celebration, or just for a bit of fun. He dearly loved and was devoted to his wife, Lou, a native of Banner Elk, and cared for her until his last days. They took every opportunity to spend time in their home in Banner Elk and cared deeply for the well-being of the community and Lees-McRae College, where his father-in-law, Mr. E.L. Lafferty, had served as Administrative Dean and Acting President from 1955-1962.
Buddy raised his children in an environment of love and support, ensuring that they were surrounded by good friends and mentors, and he modeled the values of integrity, generosity, and community every day. He reveled in knowing in detail what each of his four children, their spouses, his 11 grandchildren and his first great-grandchild were doing – and proudly shared the accomplishments of his family with anyone who would listen! He pursued every opportunity to contribute to each of their successes, especially through education, upon which he placed the highest value.
During his lifetime, Buddy touched innumerable lives, tirelessly committing his time to community service, to his church, and to supporting the development of children and young people, particularly through sports. He was the consummate coach — coaching football, baseball and basketball (games he knew well and loved) for hundreds of youths. Buddy loved the fellowship of people and was keenly interested in the story of everyone he met, often finding connections with complete strangers with whom he struck up a conversation. His quick wit, genuine laughter, and fun-loving spirit will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Buddy was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, and is survived by his second wife of 54 years, Louise; his four children, Wendy, Ted, Bob and Laura; their spouses; as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.