Ethel Marie Townsend Norwood, age 85, of Newland, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at The Waters Of Roan Highlands.
The daughter of the late Joe Sidney Townsend and Geneva Teaster Townsend. She was born March 23, 1935, in Avery County, NC. She was a nurse's aide and a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by three Sons: Danny Norwood and wife, Lisa, Ronnie Norwood and wife, Deborah, and Stevie Norwood and wife, Lisa, all of Newland; three Daughters: Kathy Horney and husband, Jimmy of Banner Elk; Phyllis Arnette and husband, Eddie, of Banner Elk and Janice Norwood of Newland; two Sisters: Barbara Ann Ward and husband, Cecil of Banner Elk and Mary Townsend and husband, Junior, of Piney Creek; two Brothers: Floyd Townsend and wife Edna Earle of Banner Elk, and Jimmy Townsend and wife, Ruby, of Laurel Springs; eight Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Junior Norwood; three Sisters: Celia Norwood, Lucy Sword and Mildred Ramsey; and four Brothers: Dayton, Buster, Vernon and Kenneth Townsend.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Marie Townsend Norwood will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow in the Townsend Cemetery. Elder Ken Hodges will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Norwood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.