Estena "Sissy" Wiseman, age 70, of Crossnore, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Harold "Bub" and June Lambert Henson. She is also preceded in death by her Husband: Roger Wiseman.
Estena was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Crossnore, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she always had a smile on her face.
Surviving is her Daughter: Deann Howard and husband, Billy, of Crossnore; Grandson: Jacob Howard and spouse, Ryan, of Marion; Granddaughter: Jessica Miller and husband, Ezekiel, of Crossnore; Brother: Dale Henson and wife, Peggy, of Crossnore; and her Caregiver: Judy Arrowood of Newland. A host of nieces, nephews, special cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at First Baptist Church of Crossnore, with Rev. Lander Heafner and Pastor Bob Garbett officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, in the Cuthbertson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Henson, Bob Daniels, Dennis Henson, Steve Smith, Bud Smith, Brad Smith, Kenny Hughes and Robert Henson.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge at 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or The Adult Choir of First Baptist Church of Crossnore at 220 East Crossnore Drive, Crossnore, NC 28616. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
