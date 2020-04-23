Ernest Lee McKinney

Ernest Lee McKinney, age 88, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. at CarePartners Solace Center. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Robert Lee and Lora Buchanan McKinney. He was also preceded in death by Sons: Randall McKinney, Rick Jay and Kenneth Harwood; Sisters: Patsy Hughes, Nell Buchanan and Dorothy Watson, Brothers: Russell, Arnold and James McKinney and three Step-children. Ernest was a Navy Veteran. He loved camping and picnics, but mostly his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving Wife of 43 years: Flo Beam McKinney; Daughters: Sherry Watts of Morganton, Adele McKinney of Morganton, Rhonda Harwood of Marion and Donna McKinney of Marion; Sons: Darryl McKinney of Morganton, Robert Harwood of Marion and Donald Harwood of Jonas Ridge; 25 grandchildren; numerous great and great, great-grandchildren; Sisters: Carolyn McKinney of Spruce Pine and Ruth Smitherman of Sugar Grove and a Brother: Junior McKinney of Powdermill. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive as well as special Granddaughters: Emily Effler and Destiny Bartlett.

Private services will be held in Powdermill Baptist Church. Rev. Greg Withrow will officiate. Burial will follow in Yellow Mountain Cemetery.

Tags