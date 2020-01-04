Ernest "Bud" Benjamin Brewer, Jr., age 65, of Newland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Watauga Medical center. A native of Carter County, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Ernest Brewer Sr. and Winnie Ruth Harrelson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Brewer.
Bud loved the Lord, his family, enjoyed horseback riding and doing auto body work. He was employed with Carlos and Sons for more than 17 years and recently for Steve Nelson. He was also involved with the construction of the Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Surviving are his Daughters: Kelly Parlier and husband, William, and Cigi Bailey; Stepson: Rex Woody and wife, Lucrecia; Grandchildren: Connor, Adam, Easton, Sage, Annalynn, Tess, Quinn and Genesis; Sister: Donnette Rash and husband, Toby; Nephews: Ben Rash, Mark Rash and Brian Bodford; Niece: Katrina Hollifield. Several cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Newland Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
