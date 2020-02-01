Emma “Robina” Lewis Bowman Hall, age 79, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Avery County, NC and was the daughter of the late Roy Butler Lewis and Sylvia Novella Cook Lewis. Robina went to Edward’s Beauty School and opened her first shop in 1990. She was the owner of Robina’s Styling Salon for 28 years. She was a member of Willow Springs Baptist Church and she loved to travel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first Husband: Kenneth Ray Bowman in 1984 and her Second husband: Robert Douglas Hall in 2004; a Grandson: C.J. Jones and a Brother: Richard Deward Lewis. Those left to cherish her memory include six Children: Kendra Canter and husband Gary of Elizabethton, Anita Nancy and husband Darrell, of Bluff City, Sherry Bowman of Johnson City, Victor Bowman and wife Wanda of Jonesborough, Jonathan Bowman of Elizabethton and Regina Livingston and husband Jeff of Elizabethton; 10 Grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren also survive.
A service to honor the life of Emma Robina Lewis Bowman Hall will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Dr. Kenneth Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service.
Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be her lifelong friend since childhood, Helen Huffine, and her business partner, Danetta Oliver. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday for the graveside service.
