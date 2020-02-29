Emma Ledford Benfield, age 86, of the North Cove Community, departed to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Mission Hospital-McDowell. The daughter of the late Harlin and Mary Banner Ledford, she was born in Avery County, NC on Oct. 14, 1933.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Doyle Lovett Benfield, who passed away on April 28, 1991.
As a lifetime member of Concord United Methodist Church, Emma delighted in caring for her church family. She was lovingly involved in her church and the Ashford community. Emma had the reputation of always making herself available to others, listening, offering love and support for her family and friends. Emma enjoyed sewing, making quilts and reading. Emma had retired from Baxter Healthcare following many years of service.
Those left to cherish her precious memories are two Sons: Oren Benfield (Susan) and Jeff Benfield (Marianne); three Grandchildren: Mindy Martini (Christopher), Haley Richardson (Kevin) and Joseph Benfield, five Great grandchildren; two Step-grandchildren and nine Step-great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Concord United Methodist Church in Marion, with Rev. Chester West officiating. Interment followed at Ledford Cemetery in Newland. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Benfield’s memory are asked to consider Concord United Methodist Church, 8066 Old Linville Road, Marion, NC 28752.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Benfield family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, click to www.beamfuneralservice.com.
