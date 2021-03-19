Emilee “Brooke” Millsaps, 36, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Brooke was born on December 14, 1984 in Hickory, NC to Janet and Rodney Millsaps. Brooke enjoyed singing about Jesus, reading books, and spending time with family. She was a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, and friend. Affectionately referred as “Aunt Broopie” by niece and nephews. Brooke was loved dearly by her church family who remembers Brooke for singing praises and worshiping in her own way.
Her life was a testament of God’s faithfulness. Brooke was a willing servant of the Lord’s; allowing her life to be used to show His mighty power and sovereignty time and time again.
Brooke was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Millsaps; aunt, Suzanne Rexrode; and maternal grandfather, Clyde Dyson.
Left to cherish her memory are mother, Janet Millsaps; brother, Matthew Millsaps and wife Stevie (Leo and Oliver); sister, Brittany Phillips and husband Seth (Tenley and Tate); maternal grandmother, Wanda Prichard and husband Clay; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Kelsie Millsaps; uncle, Jeff Dyson and wife Diane (Kyle and Kelli); aunt, Angie Derrick and husband Will (Adam, Jenna and Alex); aunt, Ambra Spry and husband Jeff (Emma, AJ, Abby, and Joey); aunt, Joy Fox (Hannah, Chelsea, and Rachel); cousin, Wesley Rexrode and wife April (Elijah, Isaac, and Joseph); precious caregiver and friend, Jeanette Hoyle and many other specials friends and caregivers.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Cameron Dula and the Rev. Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial followed in the Taylor Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Greyson Stafford, Joe Taylor, Eddie Ray Stafford, Todd Grindstaff, Joey Spry, Brandon English, Connor Taylor, Benjamin Griffith.
Memorials can be made in Brooke’s memory to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church or Gideons International. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.