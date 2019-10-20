Elwanda H. Garland, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the residence of her daughter. Elwanda was born in Elk Park, NC to the late Norman Paul and Elizabeth Fields Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three Brothers: Roger Carroll Hicks, Arnold Houston Hicks and Lester Leon Hicks; and one Nephew: Bryan Stacy McKinney.
Elwanda was a seamstress and owner and operator of Dynasty Rent-A-Gown in downtown Elizabethton, Tenn. She was a faithful member of The Experience of Pentecost Church, where she was a faithful prayer warrior and altar worker. Elwanda enjoyed gardening, sewing, witnessing and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include her Husband and sweetheart of 60 years: Elisha Garland, Jr., of the home; two Daughters: Mary Elizabeth Garland, of Bristol, Va., and Sherry Frances McCoury and husband Pastor Chris McCoury, of Elizabethton Tenn.; three Grandchildren: Stephanie Adams and husband Joe, of Bristol, Tenn., Stephen Cornett, of Bristol, Va. (and fiancé, Brittnee Hilbert) and Chrissy Moses and husband Denver, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Great grandchildren: Ezekiel Adams and Silas Adams, both of Bristol, Tenn., and her soon to be born Great granddaughter: Paisley Elizabeth Catherine Cornett; three Siblings: Brenda McKinney and husband Charles, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Jerry Hicks and wife Patty, of Elk Park, NC, and Kay Hogan and husband Chris, also of Elk Park, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Elwanda H. Garland was conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at The Experience of Pentecost Church, 376 Coal Chute Road, Elizabethton, with Rev. Dave Atkins and Pastor Chris McCoury, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, prior to the service on Sunday or at the residence of her daughter, Mary Garland, in Bristol, Va. at other times.
The graveside service will follow in the Richardson Cemetery in Elk Park, NC. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Hicks, Tommy Hicks, Aaron McKinney, Jason Hicks, Jeremy Hicks, Casey Hartley, Caleb Hogan and Roger Hicks.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Elwanda and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tenn.
